Massive strike on Odesa: residential buildings, kindergarten and other facilities damaged, 18 injured. PHOTOS

As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa, residential areas, civilian infrastructure, a kindergarten, a hotel and a shopping centre were damaged. At least 16 people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.

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"The enemy targeted residential areas and civilian facilities in various parts of the city. The most damage was recorded in the Prymorskyi district. Here, a high-rise building and a five-storey residential block were damaged: large-scale fires broke out on the upper floors and the roof, which rescuers managed to bring under control. Private houses and residential buildings in the city centre were also damaged," the report states.

Social and commercial facilities were hit: a kindergarten building suffered significant damage, and a shopping centre, a hotel and administrative premises were damaged. Dozens of buses and cars were destroyed or damaged in several car parks.

In the Khadzhybei district, strikes were recorded on infrastructure facilities, warehouse buildings and a garage cooperative.

Casualties

Sixteen people were injured as a result of the attack. Among them is a 17-year-old boy.

Two people are currently in intensive care in a serious condition, with medics fighting to save their lives.

One man has been admitted to the trauma unit. The other victims were given the necessary treatment at the scene or referred for outpatient care.

"Unfortunately, as of this morning, 18 people are known to have been injured, 9 of whom have been hospitalized," said Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Russian drones struck Odesa: six people injured (updated). PHOTO

Consequences of the attack



















