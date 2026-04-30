Russian drones struck Odesa: six people injured (updated). PHOTO

In Odesa, a residential building and civilian facilities were damaged as a result of an attack by enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Serhii Lysak, head of the city’s military administration.

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According to him, a five-story apartment building and a private home were damaged. An administrative building and a parking lot were also hit. Initial reports on the number of casualties were still being verified.

As of 12:40 a.m., it was reported that four people had been injured. All of them are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Read more: Russia attacked ports in Greater Odesa area and merchant ship in Ukrainian maritime corridor

Consequences of the attack in Odesa

The drone strike caused damage to residential and civilian infrastructure. Both an apartment building and a private home were damaged.

Local emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Update

At 1:06 a.m. – Serhii Lysak reported that one of the city’s educational institutions was damaged as a result of the attack.

Photo: Serhii Lysak's official Telegram channel

As of 6 a.m., it is known that six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Earlier reports indicated shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Throughout the day on April 29, Russian forces attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 90 times, using drones, missiles, and artillery.

In Dnipro, an enterprise was damaged as a result of the strikes. In the Liubymivska community, summer homes and cars were destroyed. A woman was killed, and another man was hospitalized in serious condition.

See more: Giant oil slick appeared in sea off Odesa region following Russian strike. PHOTOS