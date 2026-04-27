Giant oil slick appeared in sea off Odesa region following Russian strike. PHOTOS

Following the shelling of Chornomorsk, a large-scale spill of sunflower oil occurred in the port’s waters, forming a large oil slick in the sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District.

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"On 26 April 2026, as a result of the shelling of the city of Chornomorsk, the infrastructure of the Chornomorsk commercial seaport was damaged. During the fire, a 6,000-tonne sunflower oil tank was destroyed," the statement reads.

The consequences of the accident were quickly contained

The State Enterprise "AMPU" reported that the services of the Black Sea branch responded swiftly to the incident.

"The services of the Chornomorsk branch of the State Enterprise "AMPU" promptly contained the consequences of the accident. Barriers have been erected on the site to prevent the spread of the spill, and the storm drains have been blocked to prevent product residues from entering the aquatic environment," the agency noted.

During the inspection, state inspectors recorded an oil spill into the port’s waters.

Read more: Russia attacked ports in Greater Odesa area and merchant ship in Ukrainian maritime corridor

"A slick approximately 400 by 200 metres in size has formed on the water’s surface. Boom barriers have been deployed to contain it," the statement said.

At the same time, no soil contamination has been detected, as the area has a concrete surface.

Environmentalists are already working at the scene to assess the extent of the damage.

"The inspection team has taken samples of seawater for laboratory analysis. The results of the tests will enable us to determine the actual level of pollution and calculate the damages, " the inspectors reported.

A final assessment of the damage is still being prepared

A final assessment of the impact on the marine environment will be carried out once all necessary data has been received. Experts are currently continuing to monitor the situation and deal with the aftermath of the accident.

See more: Environmental pollution in Odesa region due to enemy attack: investigative and environmental measures are ongoing, - Office of Prosecutor General







