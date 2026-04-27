Russia attacked ports in Greater Odesa area and merchant ship in Ukrainian maritime corridor

Russia continues its attacks on the port infrastructure of Greater Odesa and the Ukrainian maritime corridor. On the night of April 27, it struck the port again and attacked the merchant ship RAMCO.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

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It is reported that the attack damaged an energy facility within the cargo terminal, causing localized fires that were quickly extinguished by the relevant services.

Additionally, the merchant vessel RAMCO (flagged by Nauru) was attacked while transiting the Ukrainian Maritime Corridor. The vessel sustained minor damage, and the fire on board was extinguished by the crew, according to the USPA.

According to the administration, there were no casualties.

"Daily attacks on Ukrainian ports pose a direct threat to the safety of international shipping and global food stability. Despite systematic pressure, the Ukrainian Maritime Corridor continues to operate, ensuring the continuity of exports and logistics," the USPA emphasized.

What preceded it?

On the night of April 27, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Odesa using strike drones. Hits were recorded on residential buildings. A hotel building and nearby parked cars were also damaged.

As of this morning, 11 people are known to have been injured, including two children.

See more: Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region: infrastructure and foreign vessel were damaged