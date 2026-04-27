Russia launched massive drone attack on Odesa: 14 people have been injured, including 2 children, residential buildings have been hit (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 27 April, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Odesa using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa CMA, Serhii Lysak, and the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa using strike drones. There have been hits on residential buildings and civilian facilities in various parts of the city," Lysak stated.

Casualties and damage

According to preliminary data, at least 13 people were injured as a result of the attack.

Strikes were recorded on residential buildings. A hotel building and cars parked nearby were also damaged.

Later, Lysak reported that 10 people, including two children, had sought medical attention.

"Unfortunately, as of this morning, we know of 11 casualties, including two children, as a result of the massive nighttime attack on Odesa. All are receiving the necessary medical care," Kiper reported at 8:18 a.m.

It was reported in the afternoon that the number of casualties from the overnight attack had risen to 14. According to Kiper, five of the injured, mostly with shrapnel wounds, have been hospitalized. All are receiving the necessary medical care.

Emergency services in action

Rescue workers, medics and utility services are working at the scene. Operational headquarters are being set up to deal with the aftermath of the strikes and assist the injured.

Kiper noted that details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Consequences of the attack

The Prymorskyi district sustained the most damage: residential buildings, a hotel, and structures in the city center were hit. Most of the casualties, including children, were injured there.

The Khadzhibeiskyi and Kyivskyi districts were also targeted. There, the enemy struck high-rise residential buildings, private homes, and vehicles.















Read more: Occupiers have struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: three people have been injured