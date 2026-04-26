Occupiers have struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: three people have been injured

Throughout the day on April 26, Russian forces attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones and artillery, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovska were targeted.

Businesses and infrastructure were damaged. An apartment in a high-rise building and the roof of a private home caught fire. Several other homes and cars were damaged.

Two women, aged 41 and 76, were injured in the attacks. Both are receiving outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russians struck two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: six people were injured, including two children

Kamianske District

In the Kamamianske District, the enemy targeted the Krynychanska and Zatyshnianska communities. A fire broke out. Trucks were damaged. One person was injured.

Synelnykove District

A private home has been damaged in the Dubovykiv community in Synelnykove District.