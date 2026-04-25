Russians struck two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: six people were injured, including two children
In addition to Dnipro, the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy attack throughout the day on April 25. The Russians struck with drones and artillery, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted the city of Nikopol itself, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovska, and Marhanets communities.
Businesses, infrastructure, private homes, and cars were damaged.
Six people were injured in the attacks, including two children: a one-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.
Synelnykove District
An excavator caught fire in the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykove district.
What led up to
- On the night of April 24–25, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Dnipro using missiles and drones.
- On the afternoon of April 25, Russian troops launched a second attack on Dnipro, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to a residential building.
- As of 3:30 p.m., five deaths had been reported. Forty-six people were injured, including five children.
- Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov stated that Russian troops are employing a tactic of launching repeated strikes against civilian infrastructure and emergency services operating at the sites of the strikes.
- It was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will provide the necessary support to Dnipro, which came under heavy combined shelling on April 25.
- The Russians launched wave after wave of attacks on Dnipro for over 20 hours. According to the latest reports, six people were killed and 47 were wounded.
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