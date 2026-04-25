Russians struck two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: six people were injured, including two children

In addition to Dnipro, the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy attack throughout the day on April 25. The Russians struck with drones and artillery, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted the city of Nikopol itself, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovska, and Marhanets communities.

Businesses, infrastructure, private homes, and cars were damaged.

Six people were injured in the attacks, including two children: a one-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

Read more: Zelenskyy following Russia’s attack on Dnipro: We expect that every political agreement we have reached on strengthening air defence will be implemented on time

Synelnykove District

An excavator caught fire in the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykove district.

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