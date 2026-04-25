Zelenskyy following Russia’s attack on Dnipro: We expect that every political agreement we have reached on strengthening air defence will be implemented on time

Ukraine is counting on the timely implementation of all political agreements regarding the strengthening of its air defense capabilities.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strike on Dnipro

The president noted that a rescue operation is still underway in Dnipro following Russian strikes on the city. All emergency services, medical personnel, and rescue workers are on the scene.

"I am grateful to everyone on the ground who is truly helping people. Since last night, the Russians have been terrorizing Dnipro—launching strikes with both missiles and drones. The strikes are hitting ordinary residential buildings, energy infrastructure, and civilian facilities. During the day, the Russians also launched a second attack on the residential neighborhood they had struck last night. There are many wounded. As of now, more than 40 people are known to have been wounded in Dnipro. Among them are children. Twenty-three people have been hospitalized. Two more people are missing – the search for them will continue until it is determined what happened to them. Unfortunately, five people in the city have died as a result of these Russian strikes. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy said.

Strengthening air defense

The president also stressed the importance of the world not remaining silent about what is happening, and of ensuring that the Russian war in Europe does not lose attention due to the war in Iran.

He noted that "Shaheds" kill people just the same, and protection against cruise missiles and ballistic missiles must be equally reliable.

"We are counting on every political agreement we have reached to strengthen air defense being implemented on time. And it is important that the pressure on Russia over this war does not let up for a single day: there must be no pauses in sanctions against Russia for each of these attacks. Life needs protection, and I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy added.

A massive combined strike on April 25

On the night of April 25, Russian forces launched another massive combined attack on Ukrainian territory, using strike drones and various types of missiles. Both the western and central regions of the country came under attack.

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, the main strike was directed at:

Kyiv region;

Central regions of Ukraine;

Southern regions;

Specific critical infrastructure facilities.

Air defense forces were active in many regions, and a heavy workload was reported due to the scale of the attack and the combined use of various weapons.

A series of explosions rocked Dnipro overnight, lasting several hours, and resulting in fires and significant damage to residential and industrial infrastructure. At least three people were killed in the attack, and more than 20 residents were injured.

More than 20 residents were injured, including a child;

at least one 4-story residential building has been partially destroyed;

At least five high-rise buildings, private homes, and businesses have been damaged;

Large-scale fires broke out, including at gas stations and industrial facilities.

Kharkiv was also hit by Russian attacks. The enemy attacked several districts of the city. A man and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy were injured.