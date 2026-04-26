Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region: infrastructure and foreign vessel were damaged

On the night of 26 April 2026, Russian forces once again attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As noted, the attack damaged port and logistics infrastructure, warehouses, technical equipment, cargo storage tanks, administrative buildings, and freight transport.

Civilian vessel damaged

Damage has been reported to a civilian vessel flying the Palau flag, which was in the port being loaded. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties among the crew members.

Fire crews and all relevant services are working at the scene.

"Russia continues to deliberately target civilian infrastructure that underpins the economy, exports and global food security," the Ukrainian minister emphasised.