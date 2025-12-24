Environmental pollution in Odesa region due to enemy attack: investigative and environmental measures are ongoing, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

Prosecutors from the department for combating crimes committed in armed conflict, together with environmental prosecutors from the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, are conducting procedural supervision in criminal proceedings for war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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What is already known?

It has been established that on 20 December, during a massive enemy attack on the Odesa region, strike drones damaged the company's tanks, causing a fire. Sunflower oil was stored in 13 tanks.

"On 24 December, stains resembling vegetable oil were found on the coast of Odesa region beaches and in the sea," prosecutors said.









See more: Oil-like slicks and dead birds spotted on Odesa beaches

Environmental inspection

Specialists are working on site: they are surveying the area, and the environmental inspection is taking samples for laboratory testing.

Once all the circumstances have been established, the damage caused to the environment will be calculated and engineering and environmental assessments will be planned. The investigation is ongoing.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that as a result of Russian strikes on the port in Odesa, oil leaked into the Black Sea.