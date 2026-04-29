Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 90 times: two people have been killed and one injured
Throughout the day on April 29, Russian forces attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 90 times using drones, missiles, and artillery, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Dnipro District
In Dnipro, a facility was damaged as a result of enemy strikes.
In the Liubymivka community, vacation homes and cars have been destroyed. A woman was killed. A 72-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol district, attacks were carried out on Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovka communities.
Damaged businesses, government buildings, a hospital, a high school, a college, a post office, a store, apartment buildings, private homes, and cars.
One person was killed as a result of Russian attacks.
Synelnykove District
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the Pokrovske and Mykolaivka communities. Businesses and infrastructure were damaged.
Kryvyi Rih District
The enemy also targeted the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevka communities in the Kryvyi Rih region. There, the infrastructure and a private home were damaged.
Kamianske District
The Russians also attacked Kamianske.
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