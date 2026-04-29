Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 90 times: two people have been killed and one injured

Throughout the day on April 29, Russian forces attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 90 times using drones, missiles, and artillery, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Dnipro District

In Dnipro, a facility was damaged as a result of enemy strikes.

In the Liubymivka community, vacation homes and cars have been destroyed. A woman was killed. A 72-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, attacks were carried out on Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovka communities.

Damaged businesses, government buildings, a hospital, a high school, a college, a post office, a store, apartment buildings, private homes, and cars.

One person was killed as a result of Russian attacks.

See more: Russian attacks on Dnipro: 31 people remain in hospital, four patients in critical condition

Synelnykove District

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the Pokrovske and Mykolaivka communities. Businesses and infrastructure were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih District

The enemy also targeted the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevka communities in the Kryvyi Rih region. There, the infrastructure and a private home were damaged.

Kamianske District

The Russians also attacked Kamianske.