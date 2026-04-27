Russian attacks on Dnipro: 31 people remain in hospital, four patients in critical condition

31 people injured in Russian forces’ attacks on Dnipro this weekend remain in hospital.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, among them are three children – boys aged 11 and 15 and a 16-year-old girl.

"Four patients are in a serious condition. The rest of those hospitalised are in a moderate condition," the regional head said.

See more: Russian attack on Dnipro: injured man dies in hospital, six people in ’critical’ condition

What led up to this?

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: 4 districts under Russian attack, one person killed, others injured