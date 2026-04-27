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Russian attacks on Dnipro: 31 people remain in hospital, four patients in critical condition
31 people injured in Russian forces’ attacks on Dnipro this weekend remain in hospital.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, among them are three children – boys aged 11 and 15 and a 16-year-old girl.
"Four patients are in a serious condition. The rest of those hospitalised are in a moderate condition," the regional head said.
What led up to this?
- On the night of 24 April, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Dnipro using missiles and drones.
- On the afternoon of 25 April, Russian troops attacked Dnipro again, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to a residential building.
- As of 15:30, five deaths had been reported. 46 people were injured, including five children.
- The Mayor of Dnipro, Boris Filatov, stated that Russian troops are employing a tactic of repeated strikes against civilian infrastructure and emergency services operating at the sites of the attacks.
- It was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine would provide the necessary support to Dnipro, which came under massive combined shelling on 25 April.
- The Russians attacked Dnipro in waves for over 20 hours. According to the latest reports, six people were killed and 47 wounded.
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