Repeated strikes on Dnipro: Russian forces resorted to ’Syrian-style’ shelling campaign, - Filatov

Russian forces are employing a tactic of launching repeated strikes against civilian infrastructure and emergency services operating at the sites of the strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the mayor of Dnipro, Boris Filatov, commenting on the aftermath of the latest attack.

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The mayor emphasised that the enemy deliberately targets civilian facilities and then, when emergency services, utility workers, police and doctors begin to work at the scene, repeats the strike.

"That is exactly what just happened on Robocha Street.

"##b#Those beasts nearly killed my deputy Yuriy Yandulsky, the department director and the engineers who were assessing the damage.

This is a despicable and utterly vile war crime for which there is no forgiveness and there cannot be," Filatov said.

What led up to this?

On the afternoon of 25 April , Russian troops launched a renewed attack on Dnipro, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to a residential building.

Read also on Censor.NET: Massive night-time attack on Dnipro: 4 dead, 21 injured, including a child (updated). Photo report