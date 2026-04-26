Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: 4 districts under Russian attack, one person killed, others injured

On the night of 26 April 2026, the enemy attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery. One person was killed and four others were injured.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacks on Dnipro

According to the Regional State Administration, rescue workers in Dnipro brought a fire under control that broke out following a strike on an infrastructure facility.

Read more: Russians struck two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: six people were injured, including two children

Strikes on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts

It is reported that in the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted Nikopol, the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk districts. Private homes and cars were damaged. One person was killed.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Russians struck the Petropavlivska and Dubovykivska communities. A shop caught fire. Private homes and cars were damaged. Four people were injured.

Shelling of Kryvyi Rih

It is also reported that fires broke out in Kryvyi Rih and the Lozuvatska community. Infrastructure has been damaged.

Read also: Russian strike on a four-storey building in Dnipro: emergency rescue operations completed. Photo report