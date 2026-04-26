Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: 4 districts under Russian attack, one person killed, others injured
On the night of 26 April 2026, the enemy attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery. One person was killed and four others were injured.
This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Attacks on Dnipro
According to the Regional State Administration, rescue workers in Dnipro brought a fire under control that broke out following a strike on an infrastructure facility.
Strikes on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts
It is reported that in the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted Nikopol, the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk districts. Private homes and cars were damaged. One person was killed.
In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Russians struck the Petropavlivska and Dubovykivska communities. A shop caught fire. Private homes and cars were damaged. Four people were injured.
Shelling of Kryvyi Rih
It is also reported that fires broke out in Kryvyi Rih and the Lozuvatska community. Infrastructure has been damaged.
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