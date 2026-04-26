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Russian strike on four-storey building in Dnipro: emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS
Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Dnipro at the site of the Russian strike on a four-storey building.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"Emergency rescue operations at the scene of the tragedy have officially been completed. Six people were killed, and 23 were injured as a result of the Russian shelling," the statement reads.
It is noted that the strike partially destroyed the four-storey residential building. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 37 people, including one child.
Consequences of the attack
What preceded it
- On the night of 24 April, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Dnipro using missiles and drones.
- On the afternoon of 25 April, Russian troops attacked Dnipro again, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to a residential building.
- As of 03:30 p.m., five deaths had been reported. 46 people were injured, including five children.
- The Mayor of Dnipro, Boris Filatov, stated that Russian troops are employing a tactic of repeated strikes against civilian infrastructure and emergency services operating at the sites of the attacks.
- It was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine would provide the necessary support to Dnipro, which came under massive combined shelling on 25 April.
- The Russians attacked Dnipro in waves for over 20 hours. According to the latest reports, six people were killed, and 47 were wounded.
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