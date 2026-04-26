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News Attack on Dnipro
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Russian strike on four-storey building in Dnipro: emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Dnipro at the site of the Russian strike on a four-storey building.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"Emergency rescue operations at the scene of the tragedy have officially been completed. Six people were killed, and 23 were injured as a result of the Russian shelling," the statement reads.

It is noted that the strike partially destroyed the four-storey residential building. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 37 people, including one child.

Read also: Zelenskyy following Russia’s attack on Dnipro: We expect every political agreement we have made to strengthen air defence to be implemented on time

Consequences of the attack

Russian attack on Dnipro
Russian attack on Dnipro
Russian attack on Dnipro
Russian attack on Dnipro

Read also: Russians struck two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: six wounded, including two children

What preceded it

Author: 

Dnipro (793) shoot out (17046) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1000) Dnipropetrovsk region (2242) Dniprovskyy district (232)
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