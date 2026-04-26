Russian strike on four-storey building in Dnipro: emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Dnipro at the site of the Russian strike on a four-storey building.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"Emergency rescue operations at the scene of the tragedy have officially been completed. Six people were killed, and 23 were injured as a result of the Russian shelling," the statement reads.

It is noted that the strike partially destroyed the four-storey residential building. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 37 people, including one child.

Read also: Zelenskyy following Russia’s attack on Dnipro: We expect every political agreement we have made to strengthen air defence to be implemented on time

Consequences of the attack









Read also: Russians struck two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: six wounded, including two children

What preceded it