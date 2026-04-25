Russians attacked Dnipro in waves for over 20 hours: 6 people were killed, 47 wounded, two seriously. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Dnipro, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the occupiers struck with missiles and drones. They targeted residential areas specifically.

"Six people were killed and 47 wounded. Two of the injured are in a ‘critical’ condition," said Hanzha.

As a result of the attacks, homes have been damaged, buildings destroyed and cars burnt out.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: nearly 1,000 attacks, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk under fire. PHOTOS

"People have lost their homes. People have lost their loved ones. This is deliberate terror. This is a crime against humanity," emphasised the head of the Regional Military Administration.

It is reported that all emergency services have been working at the sites of the strikes since last night.

Strike on a business

It is also noted that the enemy attacked Dnipro again in the evening. A factory has been damaged. The consequences are being assessed.

What preceded

Consequences of the attacks



















