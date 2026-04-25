Russians attacked Dnipro in waves for over 20 hours: 6 people were killed, 47 wounded, two seriously. PHOTOS
Throughout the day, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Dnipro, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the occupiers struck with missiles and drones. They targeted residential areas specifically.
"Six people were killed and 47 wounded. Two of the injured are in a ‘critical’ condition," said Hanzha.
As a result of the attacks, homes have been damaged, buildings destroyed and cars burnt out.
"People have lost their homes. People have lost their loved ones. This is deliberate terror. This is a crime against humanity," emphasised the head of the Regional Military Administration.
It is reported that all emergency services have been working at the sites of the strikes since last night.
Strike on a business
It is also noted that the enemy attacked Dnipro again in the evening. A factory has been damaged. The consequences are being assessed.
What preceded
- On the night of 24 April, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Dnipro using missiles and drones.
- On the afternoon of 25 April, Russian troops attacked Dnipro again, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to a residential building.
- As of 15:30, five deaths had been reported. 46 people were injured, including five children.
- The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, stated that Russian troops are employing a tactic of repeated strikes against civilian infrastructure and emergency services operating at the sites of the attacks.
- It was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine would provide the necessary support to Dnipro, which came under massive combined shelling on 25 April.
Consequences of the attacks
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password