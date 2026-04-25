Day in Donetsk region: nearly 1,000 attacks, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk under fire. PHOTOS

On 24 April, the police recorded 976 enemy strikes along the front line and in the region’s residential areas. Settlements in two districts came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

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Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, six private homes, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Sloviansk and the surrounding community were attacked during the night and morning of 25 April

"Last night, the enemy attacked the Kyiv-Dovzhanske fibre-optic route near Semenivka using FPV drones. They also struck the central part of the city with a KAB bomb at around six in the morning. At present, one man is known to have been injured. He has been provided with the necessary medical assistance," said Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk Military-Civilian Administration.

Between 01:00 and 03:00, the Russians attacked Kramatorsk with four drones, injuring a civilian. Three civilian vehicles were damaged. Yesterday, 24 April, Russian forces struck one of the villages in the Kramatorsk community with a drone. At 18:45, a strike by a ‘Molniya-2’ UAV on a residential building in a residential area was recorded; there were no casualties.

In addition, during the night in Kramatorsk, the Russians struck a patrol police vehicle that was travelling through the city whilst on duty, according to the Ukrainian Patrol Police.

The strike was likely carried out using an FPV drone. After the strike, the patrol officers attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the vehicle was completely destroyed by the flames. Following the incident, the officers sought medical attention. Medical staff provided them with the necessary care.

Bakhmut district

A private house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

Consequences of the attacks







