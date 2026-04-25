Massive Russian attacks on Dnipro: 5 dead and 46 wounded. PHOTOS

The enemy attacked Dnipro for over 10 hours. During the night and early morning of 25 April, Russian invaders launched drone and missile strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing at several locations in the city.

As of 15:30, five people are known to have died. 46 people were injured, including five children.

Twenty-three of the injured have been hospitalised. Two women, aged 26 and 44, are in a serious condition. Two children have also been hospitalised. Medical staff are providing the necessary care to all.

According to Hanzha, the enemy targeted civilian infrastructure, in particular residential buildings, which were destroyed and damaged. As a result of the strike on the petrol station, eight lorries and four cars were destroyed.

What led up to this?

The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, stated that Russian troops are employing a tactic of repeated strikes on civilian infrastructure and emergency services operating at the sites of the strikes.

See more: In Kharkiv, 29 buildings and power line were damaged following Russian strike, - city council. PHOTOS

Consequences of the enemy attacks

























