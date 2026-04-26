1 069 5
Russian attack on Dnipro: injured man dies in hospital, six people in ’critical’ condition
A 24-year-old man, who was wounded during the Russians’ evening attack on Dnipro, has died in hospital.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Casualty toll rises
As noted, enemy strikes on the city claimed nine lives over the past 24 hours. Our condolences go out to the families of the deceased.
"Sixty-one people were injured. Thirty-one remain in hospital, including three children. Six patients are in a 'critical' condition. Doctors assess the condition of the rest as moderate," the statement reads.
What led up to this?
- On the night of 24 April, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Dnipro using missiles and drones.
- On the afternoon of 25 April, Russian troops attacked Dnipro again, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to a residential building.
- As of 03:30 p.m., five deaths had been reported. 46 people were injured, including five children.
- The Mayor of Dnipro, Boris Filatov, stated that Russian troops are employing a tactic of repeated strikes against civilian infrastructure and emergency services operating at the sites of the attacks.
- It was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine would provide the necessary support to Dnipro, which came under massive combined shelling on 25 April.
- The Russians attacked Dnipro in waves for over 20 hours. According to the latest reports, six people were killed and 47 were wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password