Russian attack on Dnipro: injured man dies in hospital, six people in ’critical’ condition

A 24-year-old man, who was wounded during the Russians’ evening attack on Dnipro, has died in hospital.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualty toll rises

As noted, enemy strikes on the city claimed nine lives over the past 24 hours. Our condolences go out to the families of the deceased.

"Sixty-one people were injured. Thirty-one remain in hospital, including three children. Six patients are in a 'critical' condition. Doctors assess the condition of the rest as moderate," the statement reads.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: 4 districts under Russian attack, one person killed, others injured. PHOTO

What led up to this?

Read also: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: 4 districts under Russian attack, one person killed, others injured. PHOTOS