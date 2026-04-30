Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times: one person killed, 22 injured

Throughout 30 April, Russian forces attacked the Dnipro, Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times with drones and artillery, leaving one person dead and others injured.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Dnipro district

In Dnipro district, a woman was killed and 18 more people were injured, seven of them hospitalized.

Another person was injured in Dnipro. Fires broke out in the city. Cars on the premises of an enterprise were destroyed. A building that was not in use was damaged.

See more: Russia has launched another attack on Dnipro. Fire broke out, and man was injured

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities came under attack. A private house, a summer kitchen, a garage, and a car caught fire. Several more homes were damaged. Infrastructure, an administrative building, a community center, a market, and a bus were also damaged.

Three people were injured in the attacks: women aged 52 and 62, and an 88-year-old man. They will be treated as outpatients.

Read more: Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times: two killed, 11 more injured

Synelnykove district

In the Mezhova community of Synelnykove district, a private house was damaged.