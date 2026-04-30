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News Attack on Dnipro
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Russia has launched another attack on Dnipro. Fire broke out, and man was injured

The Russians launched another attack on Dnipro on April 30: one person was injured

Russian troops launched another attack on Dnipro, resulting in one man being wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The occupiers struck the city, causing a fire.

It is known that a 50-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Read more: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 90 times: two people have been killed and one injured

Background

  • It is known that on April 30, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro. The attack left 15 people injured and one person dead.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Mykolaiv with "shaheds," damaging homes and cars

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Dnipro (797) shoot out (17080) Dnipropetrovsk region (2252) Dniprovskyy district (234)
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