Russia has launched another attack on Dnipro. Fire broke out, and man was injured

Russian troops launched another attack on Dnipro, resulting in one man being wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The occupiers struck the city, causing a fire.

It is known that a 50-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Read more: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 90 times: two people have been killed and one injured

Background

It is known that on April 30, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro. The attack left 15 people injured and one person dead.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Mykolaiv with "shaheds," damaging homes and cars