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Russia has launched another attack on Dnipro. Fire broke out, and man was injured
Russian troops launched another attack on Dnipro, resulting in one man being wounded.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The occupiers struck the city, causing a fire.
It is known that a 50-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.
Background
- It is known that on April 30, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro. The attack left 15 people injured and one person dead.
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