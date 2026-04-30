Ruscists attacked Mykolaiv with "shaheds," damaging homes and cars

Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with drones. Reports indicate that buildings and vehicles were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Mayor Senkevych reported explosions in the city.

Later, Regional Administration Head Kim reported that as a result of the "shahed" attack on the city, an apartment building, a two-story private home, and a car were damaged. As of now, there are no casualties.

"As for power outages in the region, utility workers are gradually restoring electricity," he added.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 9 people injured, dozens of infrastructure facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Background

Earlier reports indicated that a Russian drone strike on the Mykolaiv region damaged energy and transportation infrastructure and left five people injured.

Read more: Occupiers attacked a public transportation stop in Kherson, one man killed and another wounded