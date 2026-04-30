Ruscists attacked Mykolaiv with "shaheds," damaging homes and cars
Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with drones. Reports indicate that buildings and vehicles were damaged.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
Mayor Senkevych reported explosions in the city.
Later, Regional Administration Head Kim reported that as a result of the "shahed" attack on the city, an apartment building, a two-story private home, and a car were damaged. As of now, there are no casualties.
"As for power outages in the region, utility workers are gradually restoring electricity," he added.
Background
- Earlier reports indicated that a Russian drone strike on the Mykolaiv region damaged energy and transportation infrastructure and left five people injured.
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