Day in Kharkiv region: 9 people injured, dozens of infrastructure facilities damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian attacks on Kharkiv and 24 settlements in the region, nine people were injured, and residential buildings, businesses, petrol stations, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov.

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Casualties

Nine people were injured as a result of the shelling.

In the village of Petrivka, Barvinkivska community, men aged 53, 60, 33, and 37, and women aged 23, 20, and 46 were injured; in Chuhuiv, a 69-year-old woman was wounded; in the village of Velykyi Burluk, a 69-year-old woman was injured.

Strikes on Kharkiv and the region

The enemy attacked the Industrial District of Kharkiv with UAVs.

On the night of 30 April, enemy UAVs struck a private house in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupianskyi district, causing a fire.

The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

1 missile;

3 guided missiles;

9 Geran-2 UAVs;

22 "Molniya" UAVs;

1 FPV drone;

31 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Damage and destruction of civilian infrastructure

As a result of Russian attacks, civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged and destroyed:

a petrol station was damaged in Kharkiv;

In the Bohodukhiv district, a private house (village of Bratenytsia), a private house (village of Shuby), 2 storage facilities (village of Sinne), a private house, a car, a trailer (village of Ivano-Shyychyne), an agricultural enterprise warehouse, 2 tractors ( Zolochev settlement), a warehouse, agricultural machinery (Shiychyne village), an administrative building, a café, a shop, 3 cars, a private house ( Bohodukhiv town), a boarding school (Malizhyn village), a car (Hur’iv village), a car (Ulianivka), an agricultural enterprise (village of Hubarivka);











in the Kupiansk district, a private house (village of Nova Oleksandrivka) and 2 private houses (village of Velykyi Burluk) were damaged;

in the Izium district, 2 private houses, 3 outbuildings, 2 cars ( Petrivka village), 2 cars, a service station, a kiosk, a post office branch, and a non-residential building ( Izium town) were damaged;





In the Lozova district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged (village of Lukashivka);

in the Chuhuiv district, a petrol station (Vvedenka village), a private house ( Yurchenkove village), an industrial facility, and 14 private houses (Chuhuiv town) were damaged;

in the Berestyn district, power lines were damaged (village of Runivshchyna), power lines (village of Medvedivka).

Read also on Censor.NET: Six people injured in Russian strike on a community in the Kharkiv region. Photo report