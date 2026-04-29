Six people were injured in a Russian strike on community in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked a private residence in the village of Petrivka, in the Barvinkove community of Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties

It is reported that men aged 60, 33 and 53, and women aged 23, 20 and 46 were injured in the shelling.

Two people have been hospitalised, while all others are receiving outpatient medical care.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, four others injured

Damage

The enemy strike damaged two residential buildings, three outbuildings and two cars.

Consequences of the strike

It is reported that the relevant services are dealing with the aftermath of the shelling.

Read more: Russia attacked Kharkiv: two strikes recorded in Osnovianskyi district





