Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, four others injured. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 22 April, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and 19 settlements in the region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and four were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties and injuries among civilians

In the village of Zolochiv, a 25-year-old man was wounded; in the village of Slatine in the Derhachi community, a 28-year-old and a 65-year-old man were injured; in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, a 66-year-old man was killed and a 68-year-old man was injured.

Medical staff also treated a 53-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman who were injured on 21 April in the village of Vilkhuvatka, and a 65-year-old and a 61-year-old man who were injured on 29 March in Kupiansk.

Read more: Russians strike Bohodukhiv district nearly every hour – RMA

Destruction of civilian infrastructure

The enemy attacked the Kyiv and Nemyshlyanskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs. Over the past 24 hours, the following were used to strike the region:

3 KABs;

4 "Geran-2" UAVs;

11 "Molniya" UAVs;

4 FPV drones;

31 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Bohodukhiv district, a farm, a tractor and a car ( Bohodukhiv town), a four-storey residential building, a farm, 3 private houses, a petrol station, a shop, a block of flats, power lines and a car (Zolochev village), an apartment block (Petrivka village), a warehouse (Velyka Rohozyanka village), a farm, a car ( Sinne village), a petrol station, power lines (Hubarivka village);

in the Izium district, a service station and power lines ( Izium town), power lines, a private house ( Barvinkove town), a garage, a farm building, a car and 4 private houses (Oleksandrivka village) were damaged;

in the Kharkiv district, a car (Cherkaski Tyshky village), a private house ( Ruska Lozova village), a block of flats ( Kozacha Lopan settlement), and 2 cars (Slatine settlement) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, power lines were damaged ( Chuhuiv).

See more: Russian night-time attack on Velykyi Burluk: 3 casualties. PHOTOS



