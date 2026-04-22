Russians strike Bohodukhiv district nearly every hour – RMA

Russian forces have in recent days increased the number of strikes on the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region, using Molniya drones, Shahed drones, and other types of UAVs. Over the past day, 50 out of 80 drones launched by Russia across the region were directed at this area.

As reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrinform, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Oleh Syniehubov said this in a comment to journalists.

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50 out of 80 drones

"If we look at the region as a whole, we had around 80 drones, and about 50 of them were concentrated on Bohodukhiv and nearby settlements. They targeted exclusively civilian infrastructure: private houses, bank branches, and gas stations. The enemy has selected this locality and continues to terrorize the local population," he said.

Syniehubov added that the situation had been discussed the day before with the military command responsible for the defense of the entire Kharkiv region, as well as with those in charge of this particular direction.

"Measures are in place, equipment is available — we are now doing everything possible to counter this effectively," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: over 20 settlements under attack by Russian Federation, one person killed, dozens injured. PHOTOS

Enemy strikes nearly every hour

According to him, Russian forces are striking the Bohodukhiv district almost every hour.

"We are continuing to take measures to counter such an onslaught, such a massive shelling. Molniya drones, Shahed drones, and other types of UAVs are being used. The enemy has chosen a tactic that does not leave even a single hour (without strikes - ed.), and this, of course, complicates both handling the aftermath and the work of emergency medical services, State Emergency Service units, and energy workers. The energy infrastructure of this district is under constant shelling," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Read more: Late last night, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv: three people injured

Russians target civilians

He stressed that the shelling has severely complicated life for residents.

"Of course, it is difficult for people even to step outside, let alone move around, because the enemy is also targeting civilian vehicles," Syniehubov noted.

He added that Bohodukhiv is experiencing such massive shelling for the first time; previously, the city had been subjected only to isolated strikes.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders have refuted Russian disinformation claims that occupiers have captured Zybyne in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

"We will analyze the situation. The frontline in that direction remains stable. There is no information at this time about any buildup of military groupings that would indicate the start of a large-scale assault. However, that is the situation at the moment. The situation remains under constant control of our Armed Forces," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.