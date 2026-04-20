Ukrainian defenders have refuted Russian disinformation claims that occupiers have captured Zybyne in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Reports circulating on Russian media outlets claiming that the village of Zybyne in the Kharkiv region has been captured are untrue.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the 16th Army Corps.

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Refutation of Russian reports

Russian online media are circulating reports of ‘successes’ in the Kharkiv sector, specifically regarding the capture of Zybyne. However, the Ukrainian military emphasises that this does not correspond to the actual operational situation.

The enemy, using units from the 127th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 71st Motorised Rifle Division, continues its assault operations and is attempting to expand the area under its control.

"The enemy’s assault groups were detected in advance and neutralised. The enemy suffered eight fatalities, four wounded and the loss of one quad bike," the military stated in the report.

Read more: Russian military blocked in center of Kupiansk - attempts to break through continue, - Trehubov

Defence in the border areas

Fierce fighting continues in the border areas of the Sumy region. Russian troops are attempting to intensify their assaults, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their ground. The occupiers have taken control of several settlements directly near the border, but all attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory are being thwarted in a timely manner.