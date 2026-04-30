Russia attacked energy and transport infrastructure of Mykolaiv region: 5 injured

A Russian drone strike on the Mykolaiv region damaged energy and transportation infrastructure and left five people injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Regional State Administration.

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"Yesterday, throughout the day (April 29) and overnight, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type UAVs. Energy and transportation infrastructure were targeted. Power outages occurred in some settlements in the Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts. Energy workers have been working on restoring power since yesterday," the statement said.

Victims

Five people were injured as a result of the attack and falling debris in the Mykolaiv district.

A 49-year-old man was hospitalized in Mykolaiv; as of this morning, his condition is moderate, with no deterioration.

Three more men, aged 18, 45, and 47, received medical treatment at the scene.

A 69-year-old man was injured in the Kutsurub community. He received medical attention at the scene but declined to be hospitalized.

Attacks on the Mykolaiv District

Yesterday, the enemy launched five attacks using FPV drones against the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities. There were no casualties.

Read more: Occupiers have attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: power outages reported, five injured (updated)