Occupiers have attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: power outages reported, five injured (updated)

In the Mykolaiv District of Mykolaiv region, there is a power outage caused by a "Shahed" attack.

This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to reports, the enemy launched a "Shahed" attack on the region's energy infrastructure. Some customers in the Mykolaiv district are experiencing power outages. As of now, there are no reported casualties.

Renovation work

Kim said that restoration work is currently underway.

Read more: Almost 1 billion hryvnia has been allocated to alternative energy sources and protection of Kyiv’s critical infrastructure, — Svyrydenko

Updated information

Kim later reported that, following the Shahed attack on the oblast, five people were known to have been injured as of 8:20 p.m.