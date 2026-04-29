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News Attacks on the energy sector Shellings of Mykolaiv region
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Occupiers have attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: power outages reported, five injured (updated)

The enemy attacked the energy sector in the Mykolaiv region

In the Mykolaiv District of Mykolaiv region, there is a power outage caused by a "Shahed" attack.

This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to reports, the enemy launched a "Shahed" attack on the region's energy infrastructure. Some customers in the Mykolaiv district are experiencing power outages. As of now, there are no reported casualties.

Renovation work

Kim said that restoration work is currently underway.

Read more: Almost 1 billion hryvnia has been allocated to alternative energy sources and protection of Kyiv’s critical infrastructure, — Svyrydenko

Updated information

Kim later reported that, following the Shahed attack on the oblast, five people were known to have been injured as of 8:20 p.m.

  • In Mykolaiv, a 49-year-old man was hospitalized. His condition is moderate. Three other men received medical assistance at the scene and will continue treatment as outpatients.
  • In the Kutsurub community, a 69-year-old man was injured. He received medical assistance at the scene and refused hospitalization.

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Mykolaiv region (577) shoot out (17053) energy (1073) Mykolayivskyy district (82)
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