Occupiers have attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: power outages reported, five injured (updated)
In the Mykolaiv District of Mykolaiv region, there is a power outage caused by a "Shahed" attack.
This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
According to reports, the enemy launched a "Shahed" attack on the region's energy infrastructure. Some customers in the Mykolaiv district are experiencing power outages. As of now, there are no reported casualties.
Renovation work
Kim said that restoration work is currently underway.
Updated information
Kim later reported that, following the Shahed attack on the oblast, five people were known to have been injured as of 8:20 p.m.
- In Mykolaiv, a 49-year-old man was hospitalized. His condition is moderate. Three other men received medical assistance at the scene and will continue treatment as outpatients.
- In the Kutsurub community, a 69-year-old man was injured. He received medical assistance at the scene and refused hospitalization.
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