Almost 1 billion hryvnia has been allocated to alternative energy sources and protection of Kyiv’s critical infrastructure, — Svyrydenko

The government has allocated 987 million hryvnias to prepare Kyiv for the upcoming heating season following significant damage to the thermal power plant. The funds will be used to secure alternative energy sources and protect critical infrastructure to ensure a stable heat supply even under shelling.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"The government is helping Kyiv prepare for the coming winter and ensure an uninterrupted heat supply. We are working in close coordination with city authorities. We have coordinated our efforts as part of the implementation of the Resilience Plans," she noted.

Meet energy needs through alternative energy sources

Due to significant damage to the TPP, the city must immediately prepare its infrastructure to ensure a stable supply of heat and electricity to residents, even under shelling. The key task is to meet the needs of all districts using alternative energy sources and to protect critical infrastructure.

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Who will be doing the work?

Some of the work will be carried out by the Reconstruction Agency, and some by the city using its own resources.

What has the government done?

For its part, the government has already allocated 987 million hryvnias for priority measures and stands ready to continue providing full support.

At the same time, we expect the city to make timely decisions and organize work at the sites that fall under the jurisdiction of local authorities.

The work must be completed on time and in full.

What happened before?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko: there are issues regarding Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Volyn

It was also reported that the government is delaying approval of Kyiv’s resilience plan for no apparent reason and plans to allocate funds for winter preparations on a case-by-case basis. Meanwhile, Kyiv has already begun implementing those parts of the resilience plan that it can finance with its own funds.