National Police have exposed organised group that purchased electronic warfare equipment for AFU, causing losses of 5.6 million hryvnias. PHOTOS

Operatives from the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations and detectives from the Economic Security Bureau have uncovered an organised group involved in the embezzlement of public funds allocated for the purchase of equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the investigation, the group included heads of private companies, the director of one of the municipal enterprises of the Sievierodonetsk City Military Administration, and a lawyer, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

In 2024, two contracts were signed between the municipal enterprise and the company for the purchase of electronic warfare stations for military units.

Forty stations were purchased on paper, but none were received by the military units. Despite this, over 5.6 million hryvnias of budget funds were transferred to the contractor for 100% fulfilment of contractual obligations.

To make the scheme legal, all the necessary transactions were carried out, but in reality, budget funds were used to sell, buy and supply nothing but hot air. The electronic warfare stations are imaginary, but the money is real.

Law enforcement officers carried out 10 searches in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. On the basis of the evidence gathered, four members of the organised group have been notified of suspicion of embezzlement on a particularly large scale, committed by an organised group. The issue of imposing a preventive measure is currently being decided.

The maximum penalty they face is up to 12 years’ imprisonment, with disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for a period of up to three years, and with confiscation of property.















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