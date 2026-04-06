Procurement scheme for "Ukrgazvydobuvannia" involving overpayments of 2-3 times amount has been uncovered: losses exceed 295 million hryvnias, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Economic Security Bureau and the Office of the Prosecutor General have uncovered an illegal scheme in the natural gas extraction sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Losses – over 295 million UAH

Following comprehensive measures, a criminal scheme at JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannia" has been neutralised, which caused losses to the state amounting to over 295 million UAH.

According to the case file, the scheme was organised by officials of JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannia" and entrepreneurs affiliated with them.

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What did the investigation establish?

As noted, the scheme involved the misappropriation of funds allocated for the state-owned company’s procurement. This was achieved by artificially inflating the cost of materials required for gas production.

It was established that private companies controlled by the suspects purchased chemical additives and other products from manufacturers and official suppliers in Ukraine at market prices, and then sold them to JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannia" at prices inflated by 2-3 times. The profits from these schemes were subsequently distributed among the participants.

The findings of the forensic economic analysis confirmed that these actions caused losses to the state-owned company amounting to over 295 million hryvnias.

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Suspicions

Law enforcement officials have now notified the head of a private company and an official at JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannia", who organised the procurement tender, of their suspicion under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or acquisition of property through abuse of official position).





The issue of imposing preventive measures on them is being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Comprehensive measures are being taken to bring all participants in the scheme to justice.