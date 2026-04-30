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Occupiers attacked a public transportation stop in Kherson, one man killed and another wounded
At around 10:30 a.m., Russian invaders attacked a public transportation stop in downtown Kherson using a drone.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Details
A man was killed on the spot as a result of an enemy strike; his identity is currently being determined. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim.
A 57-year-old man from Kherson also sustained shrapnel wounds to his legs, a concussion, and blast and closed head injuries. An ambulance crew transported him to the hospital in moderate condition.
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