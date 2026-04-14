Russians killed one person and wounded 11 others during day in Kherson region

Today, April 14, 2026, Russian forces shelled the territory of the Kherson region using artillery and drones, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

According to the prosecutor’s office, as of 5:30 p.m., one person has been reported killed and 11 others wounded as a result of the Russian aggression.

Shelling of Kherson

In Kherson, the occupiers deployed an FPV drone on one of the streets—a woman was killed, and a man was injured. Another man was wounded under similar circumstances this morning.

During the day, Russian forces used drones to carry out attacks. One of them was directed at a hospital in the regional capital, resulting in four hospital staff members being wounded.

See more: Russians struck hospital in Kherson: four staff members injured. PHOTOS

Attacks on the region

Two women were injured overnight by enemy artillery fire in Komyshany.

During the day, Russian drones struck homes in Nadiivka and Bilozerka – two residents of these towns were injured.

of these towns were injured. A woman in Velyka Oleksandrivka also sustained moderate injuries after being struck by debris from a drone.

Damage

As noted, the damage affected private homes and apartment buildings, administrative buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions, as well as a store, utility buildings, garages, and vehicles.