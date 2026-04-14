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News Shelling of Kherson
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Russians struck hospital in Kherson: four staff members injured. PHOTOS

Russian forces struck a medical facility in the Central District of Kherson with a "Molniya" drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Four hospital staff members were injured in the attack: a 67-year-old man and women aged 42, 51 and 39. They are believed to have suffered blast injuries," the statement said.

The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Russia struck a hospital in Kherson: 4 staff members were injured
Russia struck a hospital in Kherson: 4 staff members were injured
Russia struck a hospital in Kherson: 4 staff members were injured

Watch more: "Human safari, everything is flying here": how Kherson survives under sights of Russian drones. VIDEO

What happened beforehand?

Read more: Russian strike on trolleybus in Kherson: seriously injured driver has died in hospital

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