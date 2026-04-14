Russians struck hospital in Kherson: four staff members injured. PHOTOS

Russian forces struck a medical facility in the Central District of Kherson with a "Molniya" drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Four hospital staff members were injured in the attack: a 67-year-old man and women aged 42, 51 and 39. They are believed to have suffered blast injuries," the statement said.

The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.







Watch more: "Human safari, everything is flying here": how Kherson survives under sights of Russian drones. VIDEO

What happened beforehand?

As a reminder, on 13 April, Russian occupiers attacked an emergency medical team in Kherson. Two medics were injured.

Read more: Russian strike on trolleybus in Kherson: seriously injured driver has died in hospital