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Russians struck hospital in Kherson: four staff members injured. PHOTOS
Russian forces struck a medical facility in the Central District of Kherson with a "Molniya" drone.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Four hospital staff members were injured in the attack: a 67-year-old man and women aged 42, 51 and 39. They are believed to have suffered blast injuries," the statement said.
The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.
What happened beforehand?
- As a reminder, on 13 April, Russian occupiers attacked an emergency medical team in Kherson. Two medics were injured.
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