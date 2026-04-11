Russian strike on trolleybus in Kherson: seriously injured driver has died in hospital

The trolleybus driver who was injured in an attack by an enemy drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson has died in the hospital.

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the CMA, according to Censor.NET.

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We were unable to save him

"The trolleybus driver who was injured in a hostile drone attack in the Korabelnyi district around 3:30 p.m. has, unfortunately, died despite the doctors' best efforts to save his life. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the statement reads.

As noted, the man suffered a blast injury and a closed head injury, a concussion, an open fracture of the right shoulder, and a shrapnel wound to the left leg. These injuries proved fatal.

What led up to

Earlier reports indicated that today, April 11, at around 3:30 p.m., the Russians attacked a trolleybus with a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.