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News Shelling of Kherson
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Russian drone attacks emergency medical team in Kherson, two medics hospitalized

Shelling of the Kherson region

On 13 April, a Russian drone attacked an emergency medical team in Kherson.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Kherson City Military Administration.

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What happened

"About an hour ago, an emergency medical team came under attack by a Russian drone while responding to a call in the Dniprovskyi district," the statement says.

  • The vehicle was damaged.
  • A paramedic and a medical technician were taken to the hospital. Preliminary reports indicate they suffered blast injury.

Read more: Russian strike on trolleybus in Kherson: seriously injured driver has died in hospital

It was reported earlier that an enemy drone struck a passenger car in Kherson. Two people were injured in the attack, and a fire also broke out.

Watch more: Russians strike high-rise building in Kherson: four injured, including teenager. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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Kherson (1533) ambulance (43) Kherson region (2767) Kherson district (628)
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