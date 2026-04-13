Russian drone attacks emergency medical team in Kherson, two medics hospitalized

On 13 April, a Russian drone attacked an emergency medical team in Kherson.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Kherson City Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What happened

"About an hour ago, an emergency medical team came under attack by a Russian drone while responding to a call in the Dniprovskyi district," the statement says.

The vehicle was damaged.

A paramedic and a medical technician were taken to the hospital. Preliminary reports indicate they suffered blast injury.

Read more: Russian strike on trolleybus in Kherson: seriously injured driver has died in hospital

It was reported earlier that an enemy drone struck a passenger car in Kherson. Two people were injured in the attack, and a fire also broke out.

Watch more: Russians strike high-rise building in Kherson: four injured, including teenager. VIDEO+PHOTOS