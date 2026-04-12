Russians strike high-rise building in Kherson: four injured, including teenager. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, 11 April, at around 2.30 pm, Russian forces launched strikes on the Korabelny district of Kherson, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Direct hit
As noted, a flat on the top floor suffered serious damage as a result of a direct hit on a high-rise building. Neighbouring homes were also damaged.
Injured
It is reported that four people were injured, including one child. They are currently in hospital and receiving the necessary treatment.
According to Yaroslav Shanko, head of the CMA, one woman is in a critical condition.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with concussion, blast injuries and a closed head injury. His condition is described as moderate.
Consequences of the attack
What led up to it
It was previously reported that today, 11 April, at around 15:30, the Russians attacked a trolleybus in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson using a drone.
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