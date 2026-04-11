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News Photo Shelling of Kherson
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Russian forces struck trolleybus in Kherson with drone: driver seriously injured. PHOTO

Today, 11 April, at around 3.30 pm, the Russians attacked a trolleybus in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson using a drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

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Driver injured

As noted, an ambulance took the driver to hospital in a critical condition.

"At this very moment, medics are fighting for his life," the statement reads.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: Drone strikes Kherson: thermal power plant workers injured

Consequences

Shelling of a trolleybus in Kherson
Shelling of a trolleybus in Kherson
Shelling of a trolleybus in Kherson

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