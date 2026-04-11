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Russian forces struck trolleybus in Kherson with drone: driver seriously injured. PHOTO
Today, 11 April, at around 3.30 pm, the Russians attacked a trolleybus in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson using a drone.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Kherson Regional State Administration.
Driver injured
As noted, an ambulance took the driver to hospital in a critical condition.
"At this very moment, medics are fighting for his life," the statement reads.
No further information is available at this time.
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