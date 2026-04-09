Drone strikes Kherson: thermal power plant workers injured

Two employees of a thermal power plant were injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Censor.NET reports this citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What happened

At around midday, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city with a drone.

As a result of the enemy strike, two thermal power plant employees aged 46 and 49 were injured.

Watch more: "Human safari, everything is flying here": how Kherson survives under sights of Russian drones. VIDEO

Condition of the victims

The women sustained shrapnel wounds, concussions, blast injuries, as well as closed head injuries.

An ambulance crew took them to the hospital.

Both are currently in moderate condition.

Read more: Russians strike ambulance in Kherson: three medics injured

Background

As Censor.NET reported earlier, more than 50 people have been killed and 450 injured in Kherson and the region since the start of 2026 alone. Russian invaders have been deliberately hunting civilians with drones.

Watch more: Russian forces struck Kherson: three dead and seven wounded. VIDEO (updated)