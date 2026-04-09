Drone strikes Kherson: thermal power plant workers injured
Two employees of a thermal power plant were injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.
Censor.NET reports this citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
What happened
At around midday, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city with a drone.
As a result of the enemy strike, two thermal power plant employees aged 46 and 49 were injured.
Condition of the victims
The women sustained shrapnel wounds, concussions, blast injuries, as well as closed head injuries.
An ambulance crew took them to the hospital.
Both are currently in moderate condition.
Background
As Censor.NET reported earlier, more than 50 people have been killed and 450 injured in Kherson and the region since the start of 2026 alone. Russian invaders have been deliberately hunting civilians with drones.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password