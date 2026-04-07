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News Shelling of the Kherson region
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Russians strike ambulance in Kherson: three medics injured

Three medics injured in Russian drone strike on ambulance

Today, 7 April, at about 6:50 p.m., Russians attacked an ambulance with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

It is noted that three medics were injured in the enemy strike: a 48-year-old woman and two men aged 24 and 42. They sustained concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.

The injured were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

Read more: Russian strike on bus stop in Kherson: number of injured has risen to six

Background

As reported earlier, Russian occupiers struck Kherson in the morning, killing three people. Three others were injured.

See more: Russians have mined bridge over Kosheva River in Kherson. PHOTO

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