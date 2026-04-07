Russians strike ambulance in Kherson: three medics injured
Today, 7 April, at about 6:50 p.m., Russians attacked an ambulance with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, leaving people injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
It is noted that three medics were injured in the enemy strike: a 48-year-old woman and two men aged 24 and 42. They sustained concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.
The injured were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.
Background
As reported earlier, Russian occupiers struck Kherson in the morning, killing three people. Three others were injured.
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