Russians strike ambulance in Kherson: three medics injured

Today, 7 April, at about 6:50 p.m., Russians attacked an ambulance with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

It is noted that three medics were injured in the enemy strike: a 48-year-old woman and two men aged 24 and 42. They sustained concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.

The injured were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

Read more: Russian strike on bus stop in Kherson: number of injured has risen to six

Background

As reported earlier, Russian occupiers struck Kherson in the morning, killing three people. Three others were injured.

See more: Russians have mined bridge over Kosheva River in Kherson. PHOTO