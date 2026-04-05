Russians have mined bridge over Kosheva River in Kherson. PHOTO

In Kherson, Russian occupiers have booby-trapped a road bridge over the Kosheva River.

This was reported by the Kherson regional police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"The enemy has now been confirmed to have mined the city’s territory. ‘Pryanik’ (‘Plyushka’) anti-personnel mines have been discovered on the road bridge across the Kosheva River," the statement reads.

The police have urged people not to travel through the specified area, as the mined area may be more extensive.

Read also: Russians remotely mined residential areas of Kherson with 'petal' mines overnight, - National Police

What preceded

Read more: Russians remotely mined territory near kindergarten in Kherson region – police