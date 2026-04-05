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Russians have mined bridge over Kosheva River in Kherson. PHOTO
In Kherson, Russian occupiers have booby-trapped a road bridge over the Kosheva River.
This was reported by the Kherson regional police, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"The enemy has now been confirmed to have mined the city’s territory. ‘Pryanik’ (‘Plyushka’) anti-personnel mines have been discovered on the road bridge across the Kosheva River," the statement reads.
The police have urged people not to travel through the specified area, as the mined area may be more extensive.
What preceded
- It was previously reported that remote mining of the area had been recorded in Bilozerka, Kherson region, specifically near a nursery school.
- In addition, the Russians remotely planted mines in the area near a hospital in Kherson.
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