Russians remotely mined territory near kindergarten in Kherson region – police

Remote mining of territory has been recorded in Bilozerka, Kherson region, including near a kindergarten.

This was reported by the Kherson region police, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary data, explosive objects were discovered in the area of a kindergarten on Poshtova Street.

Law enforcement officials note that these are explosive devices left behind by Russian troops.

Read more: Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration denies fake report about mining of Kherson–Mykolaiv highway

What is known

Police warn that the mined area may be significantly larger than what has been identified so far.

Residents are urged not to move around in the specified area and to follow safety rules until the survey of the territory is completed.

See more: Russians remotely mined area near hospital in Kherson. PHOTO