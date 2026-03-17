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Russians remotely mined territory near kindergarten in Kherson region – police
Remote mining of territory has been recorded in Bilozerka, Kherson region, including near a kindergarten.
This was reported by the Kherson region police, Censor.NET informs.
According to preliminary data, explosive objects were discovered in the area of a kindergarten on Poshtova Street.
Law enforcement officials note that these are explosive devices left behind by Russian troops.
What is known
Police warn that the mined area may be significantly larger than what has been identified so far.
Residents are urged not to move around in the specified area and to follow safety rules until the survey of the territory is completed.
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