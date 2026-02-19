Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration denies fake report about mining of Kherson–Mykolaiv highway

Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has denied reports about the alleged mass remote mining of the strategic M-14 highway by Russian forces.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated by the official during the national television marathon.

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According to Prokudin, messages circulated on social media claiming that Russian "Molniya" drones are dropping anti-personnel mines on the Mykolaiv–Kherson highway do not correspond to reality. He stressed that there is currently no confirmed information about such incidents on this particular section of the road.

"We have no information about such cases specifically on this highway. The road is currently passable and has been passable, so this is likely disinformation," Prokudin said.

Read more: Russians remotely mined area near hospital in Kherson. PHOTO

Situation on the M-14 highway

The head of the region emphasised that the road remains passable. The situation on the highway is under the control of the relevant services.

Rescue and police units continuously monitor the security situation. Authorities urge citizens to rely only on official sources of information and not to spread unverified reports.

Watch more: Occupiers and enemy equipment explode on remotely planted mines near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Threat of remote mining in the Kherson region

At the same time, Prokudin stressed that Russian forces regularly use remote mining in other areas of the Kherson region. According to him, residential neighbourhoods are being littered with anti-personnel "petal" mines.

Such munitions have repeatedly been recorded near hospitals, shops, residential buildings and roads. Due to their small size and low visibility, they pose a serious threat to civilians.

He separately recalled a recent attack in Kherson, when Russian forces struck rescuers who were handling the aftermath of a previous shelling. As a result, a fire engine was damaged, but personnel were not injured.

Earlier, it was reported that by decision of the Kherson Region Defence Council, the zone of mandatory evacuation of families with children in Kherson was expanded due to intensified Russian shelling.

Read more: Russians daily camouflage "petal" mines among grass and garbage in Kherson - RMA