Russian forces struck Kherson: three dead and seven wounded. VIDEO (updated)

Russian occupiers struck Kherson, killing three people. Three others were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"At around 10:50 a.m., the occupiers opened fire on a residential area. As a result of the strikes, a 72-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman, and a 60-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. My condolences to their families and loved ones.

Additionally, an ambulance transported three injured individuals to the hospital: women aged 71 and 57, and a 72-year-old man. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.

Later, the regional governor stated that four women and three men had been injured.

Read more: Russian strike on bus stop in Kherson: number of injured has risen to six

What preceded it?

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers shelled 35 settlements in the Kherson region: 2 people were killed and another 15 were wounded.

Read more: Russian strike on minibus in Nikopol: number of injured has risen to 16, with three people in critical condition