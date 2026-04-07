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Russian forces struck Kherson: three dead and seven wounded. VIDEO (updated)
Russian occupiers struck Kherson, killing three people. Three others were injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
What is known?
"At around 10:50 a.m., the occupiers opened fire on a residential area. As a result of the strikes, a 72-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman, and a 60-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. My condolences to their families and loved ones.
Additionally, an ambulance transported three injured individuals to the hospital: women aged 71 and 57, and a 72-year-old man. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.
Later, the regional governor stated that four women and three men had been injured.
What preceded it?
- Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers shelled 35 settlements in the Kherson region: 2 people were killed and another 15 were wounded.
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