Russian strike on minibus in Nikopol: number of injured has risen to 16, with three people in critical condition
The number of people injured in the Russian attack on a bus in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has risen to 16. Eight people have been hospitalized.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Condition of the wounded
According to the Regional Military Administration, the men aged 58, 63, and 73 are in "critical" condition. The rest of those hospitalized are in moderate condition. They have suffered blast injuries, acoustic trauma, shrapnel wounds, and fractures.
Medical staff are providing them with all the necessary care.
What preceded it?
Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces had struck a minibus in Nikopol with a drone, killing three people and wounding 12.
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