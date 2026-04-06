One year-and-a-half-old child and two men were injured: Russia struck Nikopol with artillery
Russian occupiers fired artillery at Nikopol, injuring three people, including a child.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Details
A 1.5-year-old girl was injured in a Russian strike. Several private homes and apartment buildings were damaged.
"The child was hospitalized in moderate condition. She was taken to a medical facility in Dnipro. Two men, aged 66 and 72, are receiving outpatient treatment," he said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier reports indicated that on April 4, the enemy attacked a market in Nikopol using FPV drones: 5 people were killed, and the number of wounded rose to 25.
- On April 5, the enemy also struck Nikopol with a drone: one person was killed, and a woman was wounded and is in extremely critical condition.
- On April 6, the occupiers attacked Nikopol with drones: 4 people were wounded.
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