One year-and-a-half-old child and two men were injured: Russia struck Nikopol with artillery

Russian occupiers fired artillery at Nikopol, injuring three people, including a child.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A 1.5-year-old girl was injured in a Russian strike. Several private homes and apartment buildings were damaged.

"The child was hospitalized in moderate condition. She was taken to a medical facility in Dnipro. Two men, aged 66 and 72, are receiving outpatient treatment," he said.

Read more: Ruscists attacked public transport stop and high-rise building in Kharkiv: one person injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Earlier reports indicated that on April 4, the enemy attacked a market in Nikopol using FPV drones: 5 people were killed, and the number of wounded rose to 25.

On April 5, the enemy also struck Nikopol with a drone: one person was killed, and a woman was wounded and is in extremely critical condition.

On April 6, the occupiers attacked Nikopol with drones: 4 people were wounded.

See more: Enemy struck Nikopol with drones: 4 people injured, one woman is in "critical" condition. PHOTO