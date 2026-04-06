Enemy struck Nikopol with drones: 4 people injured, one woman is in "critical" condition. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 6 April 2026, Russian forces once again launched strikes on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to him, four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack using FPV drones.

"As a result of these strikes, a high-rise building and a pharmacy in the city were damaged. A car was burnt out," the message states.

Read more: Enemy attacked Nikopol with FPV drones: 5 people were killed and number of injured has risen to 25 (updated). PHOTO

Condition of the injured

Four women were injured, two of whom were hospitalised. A 62-year-old patient is in a "serious" condition. A 33-year-old is in a moderate condition.

The injured women, aged 39 and 49, will receive outpatient treatment.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on 4 April, the enemy attacked a market in Nikopol with FPV drones: 5 people were killed, and the number of injured rose to 25.

On 5 April, the enemy also struck Nikopol with a drone: one person was killed and a woman was injured and is in a critical condition.

See more: Enemy strikes Nikopol with drone: one person killed, woman wounded and in critical condition. PHOTO