Enemy struck Nikopol with drones: 4 people injured, one woman is in "critical" condition. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 6 April 2026, Russian forces once again launched strikes on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to him, four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack using FPV drones.
"As a result of these strikes, a high-rise building and a pharmacy in the city were damaged. A car was burnt out," the message states.
Condition of the injured
Four women were injured, two of whom were hospitalised. A 62-year-old patient is in a "serious" condition. A 33-year-old is in a moderate condition.
The injured women, aged 39 and 49, will receive outpatient treatment.
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