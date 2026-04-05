Enemy strikes Nikopol with drone: one person killed, woman wounded and in critical condition. PHOTO

On the morning of 5 April 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties

It is reported that one person was killed. Another was injured.

Read also: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region over 50 times: three districts attacked, 27 injured in Nikopol

Details

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russians attacked Nikopol with an FPV drone.

A car was damaged in the attack.

The injured 60-year-old woman was hospitalised in a critical condition. Doctors are providing her with all necessary medical care.

See also: Enemy attacks Nikopol with FPV drones: 5 people killed, number of injured rises to 25. PHOTOS (updated)