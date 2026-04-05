Enemy strikes Nikopol with drone: one person killed, woman wounded and in critical condition. PHOTO
On the morning of 5 April 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties
It is reported that one person was killed. Another was injured.
Details
According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russians attacked Nikopol with an FPV drone.
A car was damaged in the attack.
The injured 60-year-old woman was hospitalised in a critical condition. Doctors are providing her with all necessary medical care.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password