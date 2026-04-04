Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: three districts have been attacked, and there are already 27 wounded in Nikopol

Throughout the day, Russian forces launched more than 50 attacks on the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove were affected.

More than three dozen shopping pavilions, an agricultural enterprise, a private home, a farm building, and a car were damaged.



Twenty-six people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Nikopol market.

Another man, aged 42, was injured in a separate attack. He is currently receiving outpatient treatment.

Read more: Occupiers strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times: 1 person killed, 12 injured, including child

Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts

A house caught fire in the Mykolaiv community in the Synelnykove district.

In the Hrushev community, located in the Kryvyi Rih region, a private home has been damaged.

What led up to

As a reminder, on April 4 at around 9:50 a.m., Russian forces struck a market in Nikopol. Five people were reported killed and 25 wounded.